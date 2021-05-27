The Way It Was | Taking a Short Trip Back to the Early 2000s
The May 2021 installment of “The Way It Was” is just a short trip back to the early 2000s, as we check out LBC | Capital from 2001-2006. The world was mourning and adjusting to a new normal following the terrorist attacks on the United States in September 2001, and the war in Iraq dominated headlines throughout 2003 and 2004. Things were changing on the campus of LBC | Capital as well, with additions of Good Shepherd Chapel, Olewine Dining Commons, Peterson Hall and small upgrades other places.www.lbc.edu