The Way It Was | Taking a Short Trip Back to the Early 2000s

Located in the historic center of La Ciotat, a town on France’s Mediterranean coast close to the port, beaches, creeks, and the gateway to france’s picturesque Calanques National Park we find maison acacia, an 18th-century french townhouse that’s been lovingly renovated and transformed into a home away from home with four guest units all decorated beautifully and available to rent on airbnb. think a location similar to the French Riviera, but perhaps a bit lesser-known, charmingly picturesque town with plenty to see and do (it’s the birthplace of cinema and pètanque — two of France’s pride and joys) all bordered by long and beautiful beaches. i recently saw this special getaway featured on milk magazine and then took a deep dive into their instagram account @maison_acacia_laciotat for even more swoon-worthy photos. now i just need to figure out how soon i can get there!