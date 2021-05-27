PrintWatch: Stray Dogs and Shadecraft

The Swamp Thing #4 – Ram V, Writer; Mike Perkins, Artist; Mike Spicer, Colorist. Ray: Ram V continues to be one of the fastest-rising writers in the industry, and this inventive sci-fi horror book is quickly becoming the crown jewel in that legacy. Swamp Thing has been riding an incredible hot streak of writers over the last ten years, and one of the best parts is the way the writers all seem to build on each other without undoing the previous one’s work. That’s the case with this run as well, as even with a new lead—the compelling Levi Kamei—it’s rooted in many past conflicts. That becomes clear when Jennifer, who was trapped in the Green when Levi was taken there, finds herself met with the sinister Jason Woodrue. The former Floronic Man turned much larger-scale villain has been obsessed with Alec Holland for a long time, and now he’s turned his attention to the new bearer of the Green—and his briefly friendly demeanor turns sinister in a hurry when Jennifer tries to leave.