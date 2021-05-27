Cancel
LOSD implements suicide risk screening amid district, county concerns

By Asia Alvarez Zeller
Pamplin Media Group
 12 days ago

The screening identifies students who need additional mental health supports and lessens the stigma around suicide. Lake Oswego is the first school district in the county to pilot a new risk assessment tool to aid in suicide prevention. So why Lake Oswego, and why now?. Galli Murray, the suicide prevention...

pamplinmedia.com
#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Attempts#School Safety#Disease Prevention#Mental Health Services#State Services#Losd#Lakeridge High School#Suicide Cases#Screening#Student Services#Safety Planning#Students#Increased Risk#Pilot#Clinical Trials#Suicidal Behavior#Care#Suicidal Ideation
