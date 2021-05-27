Vaporeon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

The Luminous Legends Y event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Let's dive in and see which Pokémon are worthy of your raid pass. This one is pretty simple. Espurr has been in raids frequently enough that, without a Shiny available, it's not worth throwing passes at. Murkrow is a common wild spawn and, even though it hasn't been featured during the Season of Legends, isn't worth a raid pass due to its availability. Sneasel and Alolan Meowth both have boosted Shiny rates so if you don't have these Shinies, they're certainly worth your time. Note, though, that Sneasel is also commonly boosted during Dark-type and Ice-type events, so you'll get your chance sooner or later even if you don't go after it this time.