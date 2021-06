“TO 2030. I hope we did right by you”. It is an unusual dedication that appears at the front of Under the Sky We Make: How to be human in a warming world. But then Kimberly Nicholas, a sustainability scientist at Lund University in Sweden, has written an unusual book: a guide, she says, to living through the “decade that will define the future for both humanity and life on Earth“. It is part clear-headed summary of what we know about climate change, part call to action and part personal reflection on how global warming has challenged her own views and values.