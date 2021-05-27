CAAC’s 2021 Virtual Youth Art Show
The Cheboygan Area Arts Council announces its second annual Virtual Youth Art Show. It will be hosted on the Cheboygan Opera House website & promoted online & around town. The CAAC brings work from over 100+ youth art students each year. Homeschoolers & students from Bishop Baraga, Cheboygan Area High, Middle, & Elementary schools are displaying their best work. Check out the 2021 Virtual Youth Art Show online starting May 1. To submit artwork, fill out this form: https://bit.ly/3aadQKX. Questions? Email Lisa at lisa@theoperahouse.org.www.northernexpress.com