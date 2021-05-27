Cancel
Cheboygan, MI

CAAC’s 2021 Virtual Youth Art Show

The Cheboygan Area Arts Council announces its second annual Virtual Youth Art Show. It will be hosted on the Cheboygan Opera House website & promoted online & around town. The CAAC brings work from over 100+ youth art students each year. Homeschoolers & students from Bishop Baraga, Cheboygan Area High, Middle, & Elementary schools are displaying their best work. Check out the 2021 Virtual Youth Art Show online starting May 1. To submit artwork, fill out this form: https://bit.ly/3aadQKX. Questions? Email Lisa at lisa@theoperahouse.org.

