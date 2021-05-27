Andrade Reacts To His Fiancée Charlotte Flair Using His Moves On RAW
Former WWE Superstar Andrade took to Instagram on Wednesday, reacting to his fiancée Charlotte Flair using some of his moves on Monday’s episode of RAW. The WWE alumnus posted the following video, showing Charlotte paying homage to him during her match with Asuka. For those who didn’t see it, Charlotte used a feint front kick into a discus back elbow and a springboard moonsault into a standing moonsault. Andrade said,www.ewrestlingnews.com