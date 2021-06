America’s population is aging, and an increasing number of families and individuals are facing the question of what happens when someone can no longer manage their personal or financial affairs. Often, the answer is that the court can appoint a guardian who will manage the person’s affairs. This can be a scary prospect both for the person needing the help and the person assuming the guardianship. But there is help available for people dealing with this issue. In the clerk’s office at the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, we have a trust and adoption department that is dedicated to helping people with information about establishing guardianships.