Colonel Assimi Goïta, author of two coups in less than a year, was sworn in as the new president of Mali in a ceremony held this Monday at the Bamako International Conference Center (CICB), after which he launched a message of outstretched hand to the international community. “We will hold credible, fair and transparent elections on time. [febrero de 2022], I would like to assure regional organizations and the international community as a whole that Mali will respect its commitments for the general interest of the nation, “he said after his inauguration. Goïta has appointed the politician Choguel Maïga, a member of a citizen movement, as Prime Minister of the transition.