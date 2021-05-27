Cancel
Chicago, IL

Things to do in Chicago for movie fans

Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Welcome to our round up of movie screenings and events in Chicago. Bookmark this page and check back for updates on shows and activities. What: The Music Box welcomes back audiences May 28-June 10 with a mini-festival of movies that demand to be seen in person in a theater. The first week includes Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven”; Jacques Tati’s “Playtime”; Orson Welles’ “Touch of Evil”; Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran” and Dario Argento’s “Suspiria.” Followed in the second week by William Castle’s “The Tingler”; Giuseppe Tornatore’s “Cinema Paradiso”; Tsai Ming-Liang’s “Goodbye, Dragon Inn”; Sarah Jacobson’s “Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore” and Joe Dante’s “Matinee.” Tickets: $11.

Movies
Music
Entertainment
Politics
CinemaBlend

7 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In June 2021

Normally, you’d expect a month full of nothing but blockbusters when looking at the movies hitting theaters and streaming services in June. While Netflix definitely has some explosive movies, with the likes of Liam Neeson heading things up, there’s quite a few titles outside of that box that deserve some attention. You can still get your fill of action and excitement from the seven movies we’re about to go voer, but June 2021 is mostly about personal struggles and bonding through extreme circumstances.
Videodrome | Play It Again: Fifty Years Of Play Misty For Me

(Welcome to Videodrome. A recurring column plumbing the depths of vintage and contemporary cinema – from cult, exploitation, trash and grindhouse to sci-fi, horror, noir, documentary and beyond.) In 1971, Clint Eastwood announced the release of his directorial debut, Play Misty For Me. After spending the previous decade playing lawless...
These things actually happened in the Shrek movies

Shrek is now 20 years old, so you’d be forgiven if you don’t recall just how gonzo Dreamworks’ Oscar-winning film, its three sequels, and the various spinoffs really were. As Shrek writer and Gingerbread Man voice Conrad Vernon told us this month, the creative team behind Sherk drew most of their inspiration from The Simpsons, Mad Magazine, and other satire, rather than the animated canon. As a result, the movies are chock full of weird, off-color humor.
Make the Case: 5 Movies Where It’s Too Damn Hot

Home Movies Make the Case Make the Case: 5 Movies Where It’s Too Damn Hot. Have you ever watched a movie set during a brutally hot day, and it also happens to be brutally hot wherever you’re seeing the movie? Ever gone to a movie in a theater where the air conditioning suddenly takes a turn for the traitorous? Hopefully, you’re watching something set in the dead of winter when that happens.
Cher’s films – ranked!

10. If These Walls Could Talk (1996) HBO produced this heavy-handed but affecting anthology film on the topic of abortion, premiering it at the Toronto film festival on the combined star clout of Demi Moore, Sissy Spacek and, of course, Cher, who also directed the third (and best) of its segments. It remains her only directorial credit, and she would have done well to keep at it. She shows a sure touch with actors, herself included, uncharacteristically restrained as a benevolent abortion doctor working through a violent anti-choice protest. It is enough to make you wonder whether HBO should have kept her on its books. Surely there could have been a place in The Sopranos for Cher.
What Makes a Movie Monster Terrifying?

When it comes to the horror genre, rules are made to be broken. Here's how you can make a monster that resonates with the audience. From Kathryn Bigelow to James Cameron, many of the greatest working directors started their careers directing horror films. Fundamentals like building tension and using sound creatively all prove their worth in this genre.
When Cinema and Television Collide: Acclaimed Directors on the Small Screen

Chris Connor on filmmakers venturing out onto the small screen…. As television has come more and more into its own in recent years, the gaps between what we might have seen exclusively on the big screen and less so on TV has become less apparent. Certainly big budget TV series feel more cinematic and can tell a story in a different way to that presented by a film. The changing dynamic can perhaps be reflected by marquee directors moving from one format to the other , with Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) the latest name to work on TV with his acclaimed Amazon series The Underground Railroad, adapting the equally well-received novel by Colson Whitehead which won its fair share of awards.
An Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Just Hit Netflix

Denzel Washington might be one of the greatest actors of the modern era with a trophy cabinet packed to bursting point, as well as one of the industry’s most reliable box office draws that can always be relied on to pull in a crowd anytime he’s got a new movie releasing, but he’s not averse to the idea of tackling material that’s already been brought to the screen before, if it’s been updated and reinvented to suit his style and taste.
Casino Movie Facts for True Fans

Have you ever visited a real land-based casino in Canada? There is no need to worry if you haven’t because many people have had the closest interactions with casinos through movies. Some have even developed an interest in visiting online gambling platforms after watching gambling movies. Casino movies are one...
AL.com

Clint Eastwood’s 10 best movies ranked

Clint Eastwood turns 91 today, and we’ve yet to see any evidence that he plans to slow down as one of Hollywood’s hardest-working talents. As actor and director, his films have grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide, and his last film, the outstanding “Richard Jewell,” proves he remains at the top of his game.
8 Upcoming Stephen King Adaptations to Get Excited About

Stephen King fans. Over the past few years, the influx in content being produced solely for streaming services has made it easier for authors and creators alike to see their work come to life - and no author has ever been as prolific in seeing their work adapted for the screen as the King of Horror himself.
Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
Mister Roberts: Best Picture Nominee Is On Blu-ray

Mister Roberts features a star-studded cast of actors while the Best Picture nominee beautifully translates from the stage to the screen. The film is based on the play, which in turn was based on the novel of the same name. In addition to Best Picture, the film would earn a Best Sound, Recording nomination and Jack Lemmon would win his first Oscar with a Best Supporting Actor win.
The 27 best comedy films on Netflix

In need of a laugh tonight? Mainline one of these chuckle-fest films into your eyeballs. Updated for June 2021. Netflix subscriber? In the mood for some belly-shaking, side-splitting laughs?. Then you’ll want to scroll down and feast your eyes on this article, where we’ve assembled our favourite comedy movies from...
Uncovering Curiosities: Roger Corman’s TOWER OF LONDON

Tower Of London is a Shakespeare mash-up woven through the horror genre. This 1962 Roger Corman film takes elements of Richard III, Hamlet and Macbeth and crafts the tale of Richard of Gloucester (Vincent Price), the brother of a dying king who will stop at nothing to reach the throne. It’s a tale of lust, madness and horror told in the fashion of Corman and Price’s Edgar Allan Poe films.