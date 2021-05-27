Things to do in Chicago for movie fans
Welcome to our round up of movie screenings and events in Chicago. Bookmark this page and check back for updates on shows and activities. What: The Music Box welcomes back audiences May 28-June 10 with a mini-festival of movies that demand to be seen in person in a theater. The first week includes Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven”; Jacques Tati’s “Playtime”; Orson Welles’ “Touch of Evil”; Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran” and Dario Argento’s “Suspiria.” Followed in the second week by William Castle’s “The Tingler”; Giuseppe Tornatore’s “Cinema Paradiso”; Tsai Ming-Liang’s “Goodbye, Dragon Inn”; Sarah Jacobson’s “Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore” and Joe Dante’s “Matinee.” Tickets: $11.chicago.suntimes.com