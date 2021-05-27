2022 Ellsworth RB Max Grand will camp with Minnesota in June

"Recently, I've been hearing a lot from Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota State, and I've had the occasional talk with Wisconsin," 2022 Ellsworth (Wisc.) running back Max Grand said to 247Sports. "They all seem excited to have me to camp. I have been talking a lot with Coach Beschorner at NDSU and my mom has been talking with Kenny Wilhite at Nebraska. Both of them have said they love my running style and effort on the field. Most of the time it’s small talk and letting me know about new information about camp dates or dates for unofficial visits. So I'll be heading to Minnesota on June 1st for a one-on-one evaluation, then to Wisconsin on the 3rd, Nebraska on the 4th and 5th, back to Wisconsin on the 7th and then North Dakota on the 10th. I'll hit North Dakota State on the 11th, Minnesota again on the 21st and July 31st and then NDSU on the 25th for camp. So I'll be busy."