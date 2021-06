Ambrosia salad is a creamy fruit salad that can be made a bunch of different ways using an old fashioned recipe that has been around for years. I actually stumbled upon it in an old 50s cookbook and was amazed at some of the ingredients it called for. All of the fruit required was canned and much of the fillers were artificially flavored. I knew I could use fresh ingredients to transform this into a more modern, light dessert.