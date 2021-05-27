Cancel
College Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, May 27

By Scott Cole
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

State College, PADaily Item

Auburn, Penn State in prime time

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s Sept. 18 contest against Auburn will receive top billing as the Nittany Lions on Tuesday announced the contest will be played at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC. Auburn travels to State College on Week 3, and the matchup marks the third in the series.
Penn, PAMirror

Penn State-Auburn game on national TV

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football fans can mark down Saturday, Sept. 18, for the first big television game of the 2021 season. It was announced on Tuesday that the Nittany Lions’ home game with Auburn will air on ABC Television at night at 7:30. The Nittany Lions will be...
Combat Sportsintermatwrestle.com

#12 Overall Junior Levi Haines to Penn State

Just yesterday InterMat went into detail about wrestlers from the Class of 2022 Big Board that have committed to DI schools. A name missing from that list was Penn State. That changed today as Levi Haines (Biglerville, PA), the #12 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, has given a verbal commitment to the Penn State staff. Haines made the announcement this morning on Instagram. It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Haines selected Penn State, as he's a member of David Taylor's M2 Training Center.
CollegesOnward State

Penn State Ranked No. 1 College For Networking

Your tour guide wasn’t lying when they said Penn State is a great place to make connections. According to College Magazine, Penn State is the No. 1 college for networking in the United States, ahead of Virginia Tech and Stanford. “Penn State constantly offers virtual networking events, career fairs and...
Collegeskisswtlz.com

Penn State to remove terms “sophomore” and “freshman”

Penn State University is removing the terms freshman, sophomore, in an effort to rid course descriptions and materials of gendered terms. Penn State’s Faculty Senate voted on April 27 to approve bill AD84 on Preferred Name and Gender Identity Policy. The recommendations, which were given to the general Senate by the Senate Committee on Curricular Affairs, were made to ensure all materials given to staff and students are inclusive, according to the student paper The Daily Collegian.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Ex-Penn State DE transferring to G5 program

Former Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons has found a new home. This week, the ex-Nittany Lion announced that he has committed to play at Marshall. He will reunite with Charles Huff, who had been on James Franklin’s staff as a running backs and special teams coach from 2014-17. Huff was named the head coach at Marshall in January.
Ohio StateAthlonSports.com

Big Ten Football: Which Team Wins the West Division in 2021?

Ohio State is a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten in 2021, but there's an intriguing race set to unfold in the West Division. Northwestern is the defending champ of the division, while Iowa and Wisconsin are projected top-25 teams by most this preseason, and Minnesota and Nebraska are looking to play their way into the mix. The Wildcats have a lot to replace from last year's squad, but it's tough to count out coach Pat Fitzgerald's team in the division title picture.
Gettysburg Times

Biglerville's Haines to wrestle at Penn State University

When it came down to it, one of the biggest decisions of Levi Haines’ life wasn’t really a difficult choice at all. The Biglerville junior announced on Thursday that he has verbally committed to continue his wrestling career at Penn State University. Haines, who won a PIAA Class 2A title at 145 pounds in March, had been one of the most sought-after recruits in the junior class. Other high-profile programs came calling for his services, but Haines had his heart set on a dream destination.
Penn State Official Visit Tracker

The end of the NCAA-mandated dead period on May 31 will mark a big step forward for Penn State on the recruiting front. The Nittany Lions haven't been able to host visitors on campus since last March and have suffered on the trail because of it. June will be a busy month for the program as official and unofficial visitors, campers and more will make their way to campus to interact with the staff.
The Remaking of Penn State's Roster Continues

Penn State men's basketball Micah Shrewsberry arrived in State College one day after Purdue lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to find his roster dispersing. Four starters were in the NCAA Transfer Portal, which Shrewsberry expected, and more were looking. Meanwhile, so was Shrewsberry, who knows that what the portal takes it also gives.
Penn, PAMilton Daily Standard

Penn State announces kickoff times for three games

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s season opener on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin will kick off at noon on FOX, it was announced on Thursday, while the Sept. 11 contest vs. Ball State will start at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. It was also announced Penn State’s game at Iowa on Oct....
Penn, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Fayette Time Capsule

Maria Catalina, SGA president-elect, Brandon Demchak, SGA vice president, Chad Long, director of student affairs, Chancellor Charles Patrick, and Jacob Levendosky, SGA vice president-elect, pose with a table of items selected for the time capsule. IMAGE: Penn State Fayette. SGA President-Elect Maria Catalina shows Chancellor Charles Patrick items selected for...
NFLState College

Penn State Football: Sitting Down with Parker Washington

The first thing you notice is his confidence. The second thing is his smile. These are related of course, and if they’re indicative of anything, it’s that Penn State receiver Parker Washington is someone who knows exactly what he’s good at and where it could take him. Of course like...
Illinois Statefightingillini.com

Illinois Falls to Penn State on Senior Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A hot Sunday afternoon at Illinois Field went in favor of Penn State with a final score of 13-4. Prior to the start of the game, Taylor Jackson, Jackson Raper and manager PJ Carmichael were honored for senior day, along with longtime equipment manager John Birdsell who is retiring after 38 years in the athletic department.
Projecting Penn State's Starting Offense

Penn State's offense expects to get a kickstart from coordinator Mike Yurcich, whose fresh approach has energized the group. Quarterback Sean Clifford testified to that this spring. "This is one of my favorite teams that I’ve had to be a part of, and it’s really exciting to come in and...
FootballWOLF

Fox and FS1 to air Penn State Football Games

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State's season opener on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin will kick off at noon on FOX56, it was announced on Thursday, while the Sept. 11 contest vs. Ball State will start at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. It was also announced Penn State’s game at Iowa on...