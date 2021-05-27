Hopkins County Weather Forecast for May 27th, 2021
Storm chances will be increasing tonight across much of North Texas and parts of Central Texas. Storms will move in from the north and west this evening, potentially leading to severe storms rolling across the region. The main threat will be damaging winds, but flooding will also be possible given the saturated soils. Make sure to have at least two methods of receiving weather warnings given the timing of storms will be overnight.frontporchnewstexas.com