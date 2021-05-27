Returnal Boss Guide

Next to Reapers, Banshees are some of the scariest alien creatures in Mass Effect 3. Biotics, mobility, and headshots will help Shepard defeat them. Apart from the Reapers, one of the most terrifying and difficult enemies players will face in Mass Effect 3 are Banshees. The Banshees are asari with Ardat-Yakshi potential who have been imbued with Reaper tech. Banshees in Mass Effect 3 are powerful, with biotic abilities similar to those of the Vanguard character class, and the added ability to grab and instant-kill Shepard or squadmates if anyone on the team gets too close. Banshees often announce themselves by their haunting shrieks and can teleport directly to Shepard to attack at close range and grab them. They are even capable of shooing away some biotic projectiles with a wave of their hand.