Returnal Boss Guide
Returnal, the new Playstation 5 exclusive, is a very ambitious roguelike. The game puts you in the shoes of Selene, a woman who, disobeying the orders she has received, lands on a mysterious planet called Atropos. From the very first steps, however, you will find that the place you landed on is swarming with monstrous creatures, including a whole series of bosses that will test your reflexes. In this guide, I will help you with all the strategies to best face each of them without too much effort. Here is my Returnal boss guide!bagogames.com