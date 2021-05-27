Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Returnal Boss Guide

By Andrew Murray
bagogames.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReturnal, the new Playstation 5 exclusive, is a very ambitious roguelike. The game puts you in the shoes of Selene, a woman who, disobeying the orders she has received, lands on a mysterious planet called Atropos. From the very first steps, however, you will find that the place you landed on is swarming with monstrous creatures, including a whole series of bosses that will test your reflexes. In this guide, I will help you with all the strategies to best face each of them without too much effort. Here is my Returnal boss guide!

bagogames.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#The Crimson Key#Crimson Waste#Adrenaline Leech#Hyperion#Boss Fights#Bosses#Enemies#Best Face#Survival#Monstrous Creatures#Best Suit#Ball Based Hits#Enemy Shots#Strategies#Exclusive#Approach#Ball Based Attacks#Fight#Overgrown Ruins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Shin Megami Tensei III Matador Boss Guide

Here he is, the battle you've been waiting for. As soon as it was announced there were all kinds of articles published laughing about new players experiencing the Shin Megami Tensei III Matador battle. Matador is infamous for throwing players into the deep end and emphasizing the use of buffs and debuffs and how useful they are in combat. Up until now, battles you've had are mostly your enemy physically attacking you or using damage spells.
Video GamesPolygon

Returnal guide: How to complete biome survey trophies

Tucked into the fairly straightforward Returnal trophies list are several tasks that require a bit of exploration. While other trophies only ask that you beat certain bosses or complete easily defined goals, a few of them need you to hunt for a few key items and locations. In this Returnal...
Video GamesPolygon

Returnal guide: Astronaut figurine artifact

In Returnal, the astronaut is a noteworthy artifact you should collect at every opportunity. For the beginner or intermediate player, it is arguably the single most important artifact in the game. Before the astronaut will appear for purchase at terminals or on certain pedestals throughout the biomes, you must unlock...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Destiny 2: Vault of Glass — Templar boss guide

The Templar battle might’ve been preceded by a couple of encounters that gave you a quick glance at the mechanics, but it’s now time to fight the boss itself. The encounter has important concepts such as detainment, teleports, and extra mobs that can make it a brutal affair. In any case, here’s our guide to help you with the Templar boss fight in Destiny 2‘s Vault of Glass raid.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Biomutant Murk Puff Boss Guide

The Murk Puff Boss, otherwise known as the Northwestern World Eater, is a huge sea turtle monster. We have prepared this Biomutant Murk Puff Boss Guide explaining to you the boss’s moves, tips, and tricks. Biomutant Murk Puff Boss. Below are all of the moves that Mark Puff will be...
Video GamesIGN

Biomutant Walkthrough - Worldeater Boss Guide: Hoof Puff

The World Eaters in Biomutant require you to learn new mechanics and vehicles for each fight. IGN is here with the Hoof Puff World Eater Walkthrough. For more on Biomutant, including guides for every piece of Hazard Zone gear and the other Worldeater bosses, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/biomutant.
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

World Boss Mortanis returns with guaranteed Legendary Runecarver Memories for Warriors, Monks, and Rogues

World Boss Mortanis is back up in Maldraxxus this week with some guaranteed Memories for those who missed them the last go-round. In addition, Blizzard has fixed the issue wherein killing the World Boss while in a raid didn’t count towards active related Callings, so if you have a “complete World Quests in Maldraxxus” Calling available, defeating Mortanis will give you credit.
Video GamesIGN

How-To Guides

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Biomutant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This section contains helpful how-to guides to ensure your survival in the dangerous open world.
Video GamesGamespot

Returnal's First Boss Is Also The Deadliest In The Game, According To Housemarque

Returnal has been out on PS5 for nearly a month, and developer Housemarque has plenty of data regarding players' behavior in the unique arcade shooter-style roguelite. Just how many times have players died, how many enemies have been slain by Selene, and how many hours have been played overall? Unsurprisingly, the numbers for all of those and more are pretty high. What's a little more surprising, at least at first, is what killed so many players.
Video GamesComicBook

Returnal Reveals Surprising Statistic About First Boss

Returnal has been out for just about one month at this point, and to celebrate the occasion, developer Housemarque recently decided to share some statistics that it has accumulated over that time. While most of these statistics are quite high (as they normally are whenever studios opt to share them like this) one such detail in the figures that Housemarque released stood out quite a bit.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground — Beginner’s guide and tips

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is touted as the first strategy game adaptation of the tabletop wargame. Made by developer Gasket Games and published by Focus Home Interactive, it tasks the player with fighting opponents to safeguard the realms. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is also fairly challenging, hence why we put together this beginner’s guide with several starter tips to help you out.
Video Gamesrexweyler.com

How to Defeat Banshees (Tips, Tricks, & Strategies)

Next to Reapers, Banshees are some of the scariest alien creatures in Mass Effect 3. Biotics, mobility, and headshots will help Shepard defeat them. Apart from the Reapers, one of the most terrifying and difficult enemies players will face in Mass Effect 3 are Banshees. The Banshees are asari with Ardat-Yakshi potential who have been imbued with Reaper tech. Banshees in Mass Effect 3 are powerful, with biotic abilities similar to those of the Vanguard character class, and the added ability to grab and instant-kill Shepard or squadmates if anyone on the team gets too close. Banshees often announce themselves by their haunting shrieks and can teleport directly to Shepard to attack at close range and grab them. They are even capable of shooing away some biotic projectiles with a wave of their hand.
Video Gamesmeeplemountain.com

Overboss: A Boss Monster Adventure

Mechanism(s): Card Drafting, Pattern Building, Pieces as Map, Set Collection, Tile Placement. In Overboss, rival Boss Monsters emerge from their dungeons to conquer the Overworld. Each turn, players draft and place terrain tiles and monster tokens. Their goal: to craft the map with the greatest Power and become the ultimate Overboss!
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Redscript v.0.2.1 - Game mod - Download

Redscript is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, creatd by jac3km4. Compiler for Cyberpunk2077 scripts. It can be integrated with the game and used to add/replace game scripts. Bassicaly it’s a tool that is required by some of the more advanced mods. MPORTANT NOTICE. The newly released version of the compiler...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

7 Best NEW Looter Shooters of 2021

There are a ton of great looter shooters out there. Titles that focus around gunning down enemies and picking up gear to further buff your character up are always popular. We see quite a few titles released each year that meet this gameplay standard. If you’re looking for some new titles to keep an eye out for this year then we have you covered. Whether it’s new looter shooters that you can pick up and play right now or titles that are hopefully launching within the 2021 calendar year, here are a few that you should be keeping on your radar.