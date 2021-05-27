5 Lessons McKinsey Taught Me That Will Make You a Better Data Scientist

Data science is one of the hottest fields in recent years and has attracted tons of talented people to join the competition for a seat in top companies’ data science teams. There are numerous articles out there teaching you how to prep for DS interviews and “stand out from the rest of the interviewees”, but the journey certainly does not stop at getting hired. Getting a job offer is merely the first step; however, not many people talk about how you can stand out from the rest of the hired data scientists once you pass the interviews and join the company.