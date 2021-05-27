Cancel
Military

Azerbaijan captures 6 Armenian soldiers at the border

By JAMnew, Yerevan, Baku
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Armenian servicemen have been captured on Armenia’s border on May 27, press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and Armenian officials have confirmed. However, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claims that the incident took place in the Kelbajar region of Azerbaijan, while the Armenian Defence Ministry states that the Armenian soldiers were surrounded and captured while carrying out engineering work on the territory of Armenia.

