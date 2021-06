Toronto-based artist Feyln offers up a hefty helping of progressive vibes on his latest EP, Culpas, which is out now on Emercive Recordings!. While the sound of house and techno has permeated the entire planet, one of the countries that has been a home to some of the most forward-thinking producers is Canada. A seemingly endless supply of artists who create surreal soundscapes have surfaced from the country over the years, and one of the latest to leave listeners impressed is Feyln.