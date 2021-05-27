Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Servicenow#Equity Securities#Investment Analysts#Stock Investors#Technology Company#Servicenow Inc#Alps Advisors Inc#Manchester Financial Inc#Allworth Financial Lp#Servicenow News#Peg#Thestreet#Marketbeat Com#Servicenow Daily#Company Stock#Equities Analysts#Enterprises#Enterprise Cloud#Average Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.91.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “. Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises By 31.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,294 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Genesco worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Takes $279,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Several other large investors have also made...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $329,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Other institutional investors have...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.34% of Guardant Health worth $824,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $28.17

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.