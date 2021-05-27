Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)
Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com