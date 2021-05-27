Mind Flux launches new Techno sample packs + Win a Production Session
Mind Flux has announced the release of two new sample packs geared towards Techno music production. Techno Loops And Presets 1 aims to deliver the perfect pack to help make a full track, whether you’re looking to tweak sounds, build drum kits or load and warp loops. The collection comprises 168 audio loops, drum hits, presets for u-he’s Diva synth, and MIDI which includes bass, chords, pads, atmospheres, fx, drum loops, tops and lead loops.rekkerd.org