Mind Flux launches new Techno sample packs + Win a Production Session

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMind Flux has announced the release of two new sample packs geared towards Techno music production. Techno Loops And Presets 1 aims to deliver the perfect pack to help make a full track, whether you’re looking to tweak sounds, build drum kits or load and warp loops. The collection comprises 168 audio loops, drum hits, presets for u-he’s Diva synth, and MIDI which includes bass, chords, pads, atmospheres, fx, drum loops, tops and lead loops.

Computersweraveyou.com

Best Tech House Sample Packs on Splice

Splice is an online sample library platform & a plugin marketplace that offers you as a musician/producer/engineer some high-quality samples and remarkable plugins. Splice currently a wide variety of genres ranging from house to ambient to cinematic. For the purpose of this article, we will be talking about the Best Tech House Sample Packs on Splice.
Musicrekkerd.org

Loopmasters releases Original Jungle Breaks 3 sample pack

Loopmasters has released a new collection of drum breaks. Original Jungle Breaks 3 deliver 410 fresh breaks with loops ranging from funky ghost notes and intricate hi-hat work to dome-splitting snares and phat, bassy kicks, with all ground in between being covered in abundance. This is a third helping of...
Technologyrekkerd.org

W.A. Production releases Slap & Bass House Euphoria sample pack

W.A. Production has launched its latest “What About” series sample pack Slap & Bass House Euphoria, a collection that comes with over 700 samples and loops ready to inject instant inspiration into your library. The royalty free pack contains bass shots, drum shots and loops, and fx. The dark, melancholy...
Technologyrekkerd.org

Ghosthack launches Lo-Fi House Essentials sample pack

Ghosthack has released a sample pack featuring ober 1GB of one-shots and loops for Lo-Fi House productions. Lo-Fi House Essentials features a collection of sounds that is dripping with character and riddled with beautiful imperfections. Texture of all kinds have been incorporated into each sound in the collection, sometimes in...
Musiconeedm.com

Making Your Own Beats – Techno Electronic Music Production

Techno music, sometimes called ‘future music,’ is an offshoot of electronic dance music that features complex beats and rhythms, but sometimes doesn’t have anything to do with traditional music. It can be hard to describe what techno is, because it’s really a term used by many different people. Don’t worry if you don’t understand this term: most artists don’t use the term ‘techno.’ Instead they use terms like ‘future bass’ or ‘breaks.’ These are terms that have been created and promoted by certain underground electronic music producers. You might not be familiar with some of the terms used by these producers, but once you understand what techno is, you’ll probably start to fall in love with the music all over the world.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Atmo DnB Elegance sample pack by Singomakers launched at Loopmasters

Loopmasters has released the latest sample pack by Singomakers. Atmo DnB Elegance delivers a collection of loops and one shots that shows elegant side of Drum and Bass music. Inspired by the sound of artists like Netsky, Calibre, Spectrasoul, Icicle, Zero-T, Seba, Paradox, Blu Mar Ten, Electrosoul System, Klute, and more.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Incognet releases Future Rave Vol. 2 sample pack

Incognet has announced the release of a second volume in the Future Rave series of sample packs, featuring a collection of construction kits, loops and one shots, synth presets and more. Its time of second volume of FUTURE RAVE. This style combines BigRoom, Progressive and Groove. This style thanks to...
Entertainmentrekkerd.org

Dangerous Dub Drums sample pack by Vibronics at Loopmasters

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack featuring no-nonsense dub sonics, designed with care and passion by Vibronics: Dangerous Dub Drums. Taking influence from the Jamaican dub originators Scientist, King Tubby & Lee Perry, but also their later British counterparts Mad Professor, Adrian Sherwoord, Disciples & Dub Judah, Vibronics are easily able to channel 100% authentic dub sounds and Dangerous Dub Drums is no different. All of the included drum sounds are layered to make each hit impact as much as possible.
Entertainmentrekkerd.org

Intimate Noise releases Natural Vibrations sample pack by El Búho

Intimate Noise has announced the release of a brand new sample pack by El Búho, the environmental activist and DJ/producer, well known for his organic live sets and collaborations. Taking inspiration from nature and the sounds around him, Natural Vibrations sees El Búho stretch some casual workflow boundaries to deliver...
Musicthis song is sick

Spencer Brown Unleashes Massive New 3-Track Techno EP via Factory93

Spencer Brown may have been too young for 90s raves, but he’s got a modern, compelling techno sound that you need to hear. Spencer unveiled his new EP, I Was Too Young For 90s Raves on Insomniac’s new techno imprint, Factory93 a few days ago, and we’ve been bumping it all weekend.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Thermaltake launches New Custom Liquid Cooling Products

Pacific MX2 Ultra is a high-quality CPU liquid cooler with a copper-based anti-corrosive nickel plating and a built-in temperature sensor. Following a similar design concept as the MX1 Plus, the MX2 Ultra aims to deliver a better user experience with highly customizable functions through its LCD monitor, which not only displays real-time CPU performance such as temperature, frequency, and power consumption like the other Ultra series products but exhibits GIF files at 480*480 px.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

5Pin Media releases Creative Piano Acoustic & Electric sample pack

5Pin Media has released a new sample library that pushes the creative sound design envelope with live performed acoustic and electric piano processed through coveted external boutique effects and outboard gear. Creative Piano provides producers with a diverse set of sounds ranging from conventional piano to completely warped out textures,...
Theater & Dancedecodedmagazine.com

Motez drops his new techno stunner “ReSet” via Sweat It Out

“ReSet” is Motez’ latest single to release from his forthcoming EP due out this summer via Sweat It Out. Motez grew up in Baghdad, where he learned to play the piano and make his own style of music. In 2000, as unrest in Baghdad intensified, Motez’s father took the treacherous journey by boat to seek asylum in Australia, then moved Motez and his family over six years later. Watch his interview with Australian broadcast network SBS TV.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Spectre Sound Studio’s Glenn Fricker unveils SMG Ironic Drums sample pack

The use of drum samples to replace recorded acoustic drum sounds is a controversial subject: after all, why go to great lengths mic'ing and recording your kit only to replace the sounds entirely? Glenn Fricker isn’t known for holding back his opinions, and the YouTube star has long been vocal about his dislike for this process. Until now, that is, as the Spectre Sound Studios mainman has unveiled a drum sample pack of his own, with the cheekily titled, Ironic Drums accompanied by the tagline ‘drum samples for people who don’t like drum samples’.
Lifestylerekkerd.org

Splice releases Sweetest Touch sample pack by Sam Obey

Splice has launched its latest Originals series sample pack Sweetest Touch, a collection of loops and one shot samples by Sam Obey, the New York producer formerly known as Obey City and one-half of Ensemble Entendu and Dave + Sam). The pack takes a deep dive into the grooves of...
Musicedmidentity.com

PRXZM Releases Nostalgia-Inducing ‘Faultlines’ EP

PRXZM releases Faultlines, their brand new, three-track EP that’s filled to the brim with retro synths and ’80s inspired melodies. Since first coming together in 2014, California-based duo PRXZM have brought their unique, ’80s-infused style to their modern-day electronic music. Sharing a passion for music, members Emma Maidenberg and Nick Ortega continue to grow with each passing release and performance, taking to clubs and festivals sharing their edgy catalog with audiences all over the globe. Of course, their dream-like synths paired and pop-oriented style.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Singomakers launches Back To The Funk sample pack by Moscow Alien

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack from Singomakers. Back To The Funk brings a 1.7GB collection of high quality live-recorded funky bass guitars, electro guitars, disco riffs, various vintage keyboards, drums and more. The pack was produced by Anton Tsygankov aka Moscow Alien and recorded at a state-of-the-art music...
Shoppingrekkerd.org

ZeroZero Drum & Bass Bundle: 4 sample packs at 75% OFF

Loopmasters has launched the ZeroZero Drum & Bass Bundle, a limited time offer featuring 4 sample packs at a deep discount. This one is packed to the rafters with pure dancefloor weaponry, with clinical sub bass, razor sharp drum rollouts, technical synth lines, atmospheric and textured breakdown material, sci fi FX, and just about everything else you’ll ever need to craft a serious rave warhead.