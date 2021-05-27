Mind Flux launches new Techno sample packs + Win a Production Session

Techno music, sometimes called ‘future music,’ is an offshoot of electronic dance music that features complex beats and rhythms, but sometimes doesn’t have anything to do with traditional music. It can be hard to describe what techno is, because it’s really a term used by many different people. Don’t worry if you don’t understand this term: most artists don’t use the term ‘techno.’ Instead they use terms like ‘future bass’ or ‘breaks.’ These are terms that have been created and promoted by certain underground electronic music producers. You might not be familiar with some of the terms used by these producers, but once you understand what techno is, you’ll probably start to fall in love with the music all over the world.