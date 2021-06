TIDAL has just announced you can now listen to the app’s music from your Apple Watch while you’re offline. The streaming company posted on its website instructions on how to set up the app on Apple Watch. First, download the app on the watch. Next, link your watch to your TIDAL account with a special code that’s sent to you, and finally, hit “done.” It’s that simple. To listen to music offline, users must download playlists — the same way it works for Netflix or Spotify. TIDAL also noted you’ll be able to use the app directly on the Apple Watch, “independent of your iPhone.”