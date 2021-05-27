Cancel
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 187.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 38.8% in May

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 29th total of 305,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Underweight

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to “Strong-Buy”

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $23.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
California Statemodernreaders.com

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dakota Wealth Management Sells 571 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 5.2%

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 5.2%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.81. 129,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,857,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.