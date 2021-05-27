iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.