After a brilliant first day of Districts, the Track and Field Cats look to take home first place as a team in day two. The first day of Districts began on Wednesday, May 19, at Amherst Steele High School. The Wildcats continued their success on the track, currently sitting in second place with 32 points right behind the Avon Eagles on day two, beginning today around 2:30 p.m. The Track and Field Cats seek to take over first place at the end of day two at Districts.