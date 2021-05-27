Cancel
Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

By Steven Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of McEwen Mining worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

