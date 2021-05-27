Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.28.