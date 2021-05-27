Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)
Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of FARO Technologies worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com