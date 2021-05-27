Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of FARO Technologies worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bancorp#Software#Nasdaq Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Capital Markets#Stock Investors#Alps Advisors Inc#Faro Technologies Inc#Sec#Veriti Management Llc#Us Bancorp De#Thestreet#Emerging Verticals#Faroarm#Faro Laser Projector#Faro Focus#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Faro Technologies Stock#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.91.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “. Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “. Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Underweight

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “. Other research analysts also recently issued...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,455 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 31,245 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $452,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$1.12 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.