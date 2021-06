Peter Fabiano has announced his departure from Capcom after 13 years with the company, having taken a new position with Bungie. Fabiano has had several roles with Capcom, including producer on Resident Evil 7, the Resident Evil 3 remake, and Resident Evil Village. Fans might also recognize him as the model for Peter Walken in Resident Evil 7; Fabiano even played the character in some promotional material. He will now take on the role of production department manager at Bungie. Fabiano announced his departure on Twitter, taking time to thank Capcom for the experience and all of the support he has received.