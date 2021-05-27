Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

White Fungus causes holes in the intestines of a patient in Delhi

By TB Movies
telugubulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) People are now worried more about the fungal cases than Covid-19. So far, it is known that black, white and yellow, different fungus cases have been identified across the country.

www.telugubulletin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delhi#Intestines#Small Intestine#Politics#Chemotherapy#Black Holes#Cancer Surgery#Causes Of Cancer#White People#White Fungus#Coronavirus Infection#Doctors#Food Pipe#Rare#Dr Amit Arora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Home & Gardenthepopnews.com

Black Fungus: Causes, Detection, Protection.

After the covid-19 infection, patients now have to worry about contracting Black Fungus! It could be a life-threatening infection, with mortality rates reaching up to 54% this is another level of the crises. The Black Fungal infection is very rare but highly dangerous. It is more prevalent in those who...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

After black and white fungus, yellow fungus case now reported in India

As cases of black and white fungus in Covid-19 patients continue to rise, India has now reported a case of yellow fungus in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The case has been reported at a hospital in the Ghaziabad district of the state, which neighbours the city of Delhi. Dr BP Tyagi, an ENT specialist, said that a 45-year-old man has contracted black, white and yellow fungi infections. “Yellow fungus is generally found in reptiles. I found this for the first time in humans,” he told news agency ANI. He said that the fungus can be treated by the drug...
Sciencethetaiwantimes.com

White fungus and other fungal infections pose a threat to Indian patients

In May, a middle-aged man who was suffering from the Covid-19 was infected with fungal infections. His condition has been facing a deterioration. The patient was put on a ventilator. He was receiving steroids, which is a life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients. However, experts are saying that the drug reduces immunity and enhances the blood sugar level in the patient.
Worldyournews.com

Canadian Man Loses Over Six Feet Of Intestine After Blood Clot Caused By COVID Vaccine

“I mean there’s chitter chatter about the risks of blood clots, but … it was presented to us as being so so rare.”. A husband and father in British Columbia, Canada has lost over half of his small intestine to a blood clot induced by a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, and has issued an urgent warning to other vaccine recipients after being told by doctors he had almost died.
Public HealthWTHR

Flesh-eating 'black fungus' killing off patients who survived COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla — You’ve probably heard about the alarming outbreak of COVID -19 cases ravaging India. Now, doctors are reporting patients who survive COVID are dying from something else entirely – a rare fungal infection that can be incredibly difficult to treat. “This latest surge has been heart wrenching,” said...
Sciencethenewstrace.com

Mucormycosis / Black Fungus Instances: Black fungus now in Delhi, corona inflamed affected person dies

Mucormycosis/Black Fungus Instances in Delhi: The Corona epidemic has brought about a large number of devastation within the capital Delhi. Masses of persons are death on a daily basis. 1000’s of persons are getting inflamed on a daily basis. However within the capital Delhi, a case of Black Fungus has pop out in the course of Corona epidemic. One particular person has died in Moolchand Health facility because of black fungus. The case got here to mild on 16 Would possibly at Moolchand Health facility in Delhi. Additionally Learn – When to get the vaccine after getting better from corona? Can breastfeeding girls additionally get vaccinated? The solution has come from the federal government.
Diseases & Treatmentskentlive.news

Routine eye test revealed satsuma-sized tumour lurking inside mum's skull

A terrified mum feared she would not live to see her children’s weddings when a routine eye test detected a brain tumour the size of a satsuma lurking inside her skull. A headache sufferer since childhood, when primary school financial officer Natalie Marriott, 40, also started having blurred vision and dizziness five years ago she disagreed with the doctor’s diagnosis of migraines, so ignored her medication and sought no further help.
Worldcbs12.com

Horror as surgeons amputate the wrong leg

AUSTRIA (Zenger News) — Austrian hospital officials announced a “tragic mistake” after doctors amputated the wrong leg of an elderly man. Both legs of the 82-year-old man were affected by complications from illnesses he was suffering, but doctors at Freistadt Hospital thought amputating his left leg from mid-thigh was urgent.
Public Healthmarket.us

Experts Warn Potentially Deadly Black Fungus Infections Shoot Up Among COVID19 Patients In India

A new report shows some COVID19 patients are diagnosed with a rare and severe fungal infection that is called mucormycosis. The disease is known as black fungus infection as well. Health experts have said that the infection is led by a group of molds that are known as mucormycosis. Mucormycetes grow in soil and decomposing organic matter like rotting woods and leaves. Experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that these molds are ubiquitous and can be found in soil and air. It can be seen in the nose and mucus of healthy people. Dr. Akshay Nair, who is an eye surgeon, has said that these molds can easily enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin. After people start breathing in the fungal spores, the infection can take hold in the sinuses or lungs. Experts have said that after these molds enter inside the body they can transmit through the bloodstream and impact other parts of the body such as the brain, eyes, spleen, and heart. The authors of the report have said that in most cases, mucormycosis majorly affects people who have weaker immune systems. The CDC has said that it can also attack people who are dealing with diabetes and those who are taking medications that can suppress the immune response. The report has shown that a rising number of COVID19 patients in India seem to be catching this infection off lately.
Public Healthrock947.com

India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India has ordered tighter surveillance of a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients, officials said on Thursday, piling pressure on hospitals struggling with the world’s highest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus. Mucormycosis, or “black fungus” usually infects people whose immune system has been compromised,...
Public Healththemarketactivity.com

BLACK FUNGUS & WHITE FUNGUS is Deadly than COVID-19, Killing People in USA?

The whole world is distressed with the coronavirus pandemic and everyone is hoping for the pandemic to end in any way possible. However, this deadly virus has continued to affect billions of people worldwide with new variants that are more difficult than ever before as well as rare infections caused by it. Multiple countries have suffered a second or third wave from this dangerous coronavirus like the US, UK, India – some experiencing different symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting whereas others had difficulty breathing because their airways were being blocked.
Internetsharecaster.com

Twitter Floods with SOS Calls for ‘Amphotericin B’ as Black Fungus Cases Surge in Covid-19 Patients

As cases of mucormycosis or black fungus are rising in India amid a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Twitter is being flooded with SOS requests for a particular anti-fungal drug called, ‘Amphotericin B’. Earlier, the cries that were mostly restricted to oxygen, ICU beds, Remdesvir, oxygen beds etc have one more new drug in their addition, as the scare of this new deadly is being reported from across the country.
Health Servicesbarakbulletin.com

SMCH starts "Black Fungus" treatment on the suspected patient; "No reason to panic," MP Rajdeep Roy

A medical team of specialists from the ENT, Opthalmology, Medicine, Dermatology, and Microbiology departments have been constituted to treat a patient who is suspected to have got infected by the Black Fungus causing Mucormycosis. The patient hails from Karimganj and is currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He had tested positive for COVID 19 on May 5 and was admitted to Civil Hospital Karimganj.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Delhi declares Covid-linked black fungus an epidemic as 150 cases added in a day

Delhi has joined the growing list of states in India to declare an epidemic of the deadly and permanently disfiguring Covid-linked “black fungus”, as the speed with which cases are growing in the capital threatening a “dangerous outbreak” of the disease.With 153 cases of the rare fungal infection mucormycosis reported in a single day, the Delhi government said it was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act making it mandatory for the next year for healthcare facilities to report each case of infection.The news came as Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the capital will begin lifting its lockdown from Monday, albeit...