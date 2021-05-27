Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Sedg#Solaredge#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Equity Investment#Investment Analysts#Sec#Alps Advisors Inc#Tci Wealth Advisors Inc#Nasdaq Sedg#Peg#Morgan Stanley#Truist Securities#Marketbeat Com#Vp Meir Adest#Sedg Shares#Company Stock#Institutional Investors#Corporate Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$151.97 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $151.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

15,760 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises By 31.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $654,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Several other institutional investors...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $30.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.02 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 223 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $330,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Several other large investors have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 433 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,004 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to “Strong-Buy”

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “. Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.34% of Guardant Health worth $824,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.