Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)
Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com