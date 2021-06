Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the NEVO clipper plugin from SoundSpot, an easy-to-use effect with a wealth of features and controls. NEVO features a combination of a 16-band soft clipper and a single-band hard clipper, along with multiple colouration settings, a transient shaper and a final clip wall limiter. All of these features have been arranged into a specific signal flow which has been meticulously designed and tested so you can get the very best sound from your instruments, groups, mixes and masters.