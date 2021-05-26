Impact Of Racial Trauma In Pandemic On Mental Health

When you picture someone who is mentally ill, how do you imagine them?. Your answer can help you determine if you are feeding into the stigma of mental health. According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), this stigma can stem from misconceived stereotypes and prejudices that indicate that people with mental illness are dangerous or unpredictable. This type of public stigma can lead to self-stigma, making the individual feel at fault for their illness and can create larger discrimination in society.