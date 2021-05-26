Cancel
Minorities

Impact Of Racial Trauma In Pandemic On Mental Health

 17 days ago

Also, a deep dive into the police use of so-called non-lethal weapons during protests in Minneapolis. Returning to “normal” life amid Covid, like going back to the office or school, will not be business as usual. In addition to living through a pandemic that has killed more than 570,000 people in the United States, Black, Indigenous and people of color have experienced immense racial trauma in the past year, from the murder of George Floyd exactly one year ago on May 25, 2020, to the Atlanta spa shooting in March. (Stieg, 5/25)

George Floyd
