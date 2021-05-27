Cancel
Bitwig Studio 4 brings new musical timelines with audio comping

rekkerd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitwig has announced that beta testing has started for Bitwig Studio 4.0, an update that comes with audio comping, Operators for note and audio events, Spread values for expression automation points, and lots more. Bitwig Studio 1 was hello, world! Version 2 brought program-wide modulators and CV integration. Version 3...

rekkerd.org
#Studio 4#Design#Data Integration#Free Download#Upgrade Options#Grid#Mac#Japanese#German#Ableton Live#Audio Comping#Audio Clips#Audio Panning#Cv Integration#Perfect Control#Beta Testing#Random Spread#Export Options#Environment#Operators
