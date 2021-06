MATTOON — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is slated to assume ownership of the MidWest America Federal Credit Union branch in Mattoon. On Tuesday, MidWest America reported in a press release that it has agreed to a partnership with Land of Lincoln. Under this agreement, Land of Lincoln will take over branch operations at the 500 Lake Land Boulevard location on Aug. 2. Land of Lincoln will retain all current MidWest America staff and provide membership opportunity for this credit union's nearly 3,000 Mattoon area members.