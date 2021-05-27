Cancel
D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

By Christopher Mengel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,205 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
WWEmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keybank National Association OH Takes $263,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. A number of other hedge funds also recently added to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $654,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Several other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Target worth $140,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $340,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Several other institutional investors have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.