The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

