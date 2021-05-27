The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.