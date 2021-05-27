Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crwd#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Market Research#Institutional Investors#Research Analysts#Sec#Alps Advisors Inc#Tci Wealth Advisors Inc#Eudaimonia Partners Llc#Nasdaq Crwd#Jmp Securities#Royal Bank Of Canada#Marketbeat Com#Cfo Burt W Podbere#Inc#Crwd Shares#Crowdstrike Daily#Company#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

uniQure’s (QURE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 433 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 66.6% in May

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the April 29th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Invests $348,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Other...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.34% of Guardant Health worth $824,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 263.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of VBI Vaccines worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.