Over the course of Donald Trump’s presidency, Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family did their best to welcome the president and his family, despite his boredom during ceremonies, a few instances of lateness at teatime, and a forgotten gift. Though the queen would never comment on it publicly, it’s easy to imagine that she is more interested in spending time with Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, now that vaccination efforts have been successful in the U.S. and Britain. Later this month, a Group of 7 summit is taking place in the U.K., and on Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace announced Biden and his wife, Jill, will be making a visit to Windsor Castle on June 13.