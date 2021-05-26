Cancel
Tennis

Top valley tennis players advance to state

In the 2021 Southwest A Divisional Tennis tournament played in Hamilton this week, five schools competed to earn a place in the state tournament to be held next weekend in Billings. In the boys’ singles bracket, the championship was won by Hamilton’s Andy Purcell, who defeated Sam Jones from Dillon in the first set (6-1), and then went 7-6 in the second set, sending the boys into a tie breaker. Purcell came out on top with a score of 7-4. The boys’ doubles bracket was won by Dillon’s Bramlet and Mosher, who competed with Marshall Fehr and Jason Bay from Corvallis, taking home the championship with set scores of 6-0 and 6-4. For the boys, Dillon ended with the highest overall team score of 47, with Corvallis following at 34, then Hamilton with 29, Stevensville with 3, and finally Butte Central with 1.

