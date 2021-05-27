CoinWind Token’s ($COW) Initial DEX Offering (Phase 1) Sold Out in Ten Seconds

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $4.42 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.58 or 0.00040300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.