CoinWind Token’s ($COW) Initial DEX Offering (Phase 1) Sold Out in Ten Seconds
Lasting only ten seconds, the $COW IDO was oversubscribed on the MDEX platform, collecting the equivalent of USD 1.5 million in MDX, HT and BNB tokens. Singapore, 26 May, 2021 – CoinWind, a DeFi (decentralized finance) smart yield aggregator launched its $COW token today. In an initial DEX offering (IDO) launched on three platforms – MDEX, WeStarter and Helmet, the yield aggregator offered 3.24 million $COW tokens for sale.www.newsbtc.com