Most of what's left of Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class has been on campus since January with 11 players joining the Vols as early enrollees, but there were still a few remaining signees yet to join the program. The wait for at least two of them ended on Saturday as they headed to Tennessee to start their careers. Four-star athlete Julian Nixon and three-star defensive back De'Shawn Rucker both took to social media to announce their arrivals.