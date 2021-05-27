Cancel
Drunken driver who killed police officer getting out of prison early

By Bethesda Beat Staff
bethesdamagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrunken driver who killed police officer getting out of prison early. A man who was driving drunk when he struck and killed a Montgomery County police officer is being released early from prison after earning good-behavior credit. Luis Gustavo Reluzco was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison for...

bethesdamagazine.com
