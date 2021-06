A flier recently arrived in the mail, promoting three individuals for the upcoming Albany school board election. To be honest, I was shocked to see this. Never in my nearly 44 years as an Albany resident have I seen anything like this. It raises a big red flag. It reeks of a political agenda to me. Why have Roger Nyquist, Pete Morse and Brad Wilson banded together to be elected to the school board? I cannot help but think that these three men have an agenda and if elected will have an automatic majority on the board.