Airport lands new COO to fill executive position
FORT MYERS — Steven Hennigan has been named COO and deputy executive director of aviation for the Lee County Port Authority. In this role, Hennigan, with more than 20 years of aviation and leadership experience, will lead the aviation division of more than 300 employees at Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field in Fort Myers. Hennigan, according to a statement, will be responsible for the fiscal, administrative and operational oversight of the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Department, Airport Police Department, aviation security and technology, contract management, maintenance, operations and safety, as well as Base Operations at Page Field.www.businessobserverfl.com