Funnel cake bites are crunchy sweet bites of fried dough that are so much easier and less messy to make and to eat than traditional large funnel cakes. Funnel cakes are common State fair snacks. The deep fried dough is covered in powdered sugar or served with a yummy dipping sauce. They’re crunchy on the outside and a little chewy and soft on the inside. The batter is super simple to make and only requires a few ingredients. The only way to make them is with a deep fry, but as long as you have a deep fry thermometer, it is easy to execute.