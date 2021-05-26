Red Sox lose close one to Gallatin Valley
Saturday afternoon the Bitterroot Red Sox lost after a good battle with the Gallatin Valley Outlaws in the second game of their double header. After losing the first game 3-6, the Red Sox were determined to redeem themselves in the second game. The Sox started off with an early lead, with Austin Gray on the mound, but lost it in the top of the 4th inning when Gallatin’s Isaac Richardson hit a double, scoring two. The Outlaws went on to score a total of four runs in the 4th inning, raising the score to 6-4. The Sox answered in the bottom of the 5th, with Conner Ekin and Mack Wright collectively driving in three runs.bitterrootstar.com