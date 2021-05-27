CBS Sports says Tennessee's Josh Heupel has shortest leash among new coaching hires

Like anyone else in college football, the NCAA transfer portal has been a plus and a minus for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols. Particularly at quarterback — among other areas — Tennessee has seen Jarrett Guarantano (Washington State), J.T. Shrout (Colorado) and Kasim Hill (Rhode Island) leave but gotten Virginia Tech's Hendon Hooker and Michigan's Joe Milton. Running backs Eric Gray (Oklahoma) and Ty Chandler (North Carolina) departed — as did linebackers Henry To'o To'o (Alabama), Quavaris Crouch (Michigan State) and Deandre Johnson (Miami) — while Mississippi State wide receiver JaVonta Payton, Kansas defensive tackle DaJon Terry and Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell arrived. Heupel was honest about Tennessee's transfer-portal offseason and overall approach in Wednesday's interview with OutKick 360.