CBS Sports says Tennessee's Josh Heupel has shortest leash among new coaching hires

Tennessee saw a chance to increase the exposure of its first football game under first-year coach Josh Heupel and jumped at the opportunity by moving its 2021 season opener against Bowling Green from Saturday (Sept. 4) to a Thursday night (Sept. 2). The Vols will make their debut with Heupel in a primetime slot with an 8 p.m. kickoff in a game televised by the SEC Network. Heupel on Tuesday afternoon gave his reaction to the move, touting the “national exposure” it will bring the Vols and the opportunity to welcome fans back to Neyland Stadium and show off its new team under new leadership.