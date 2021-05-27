Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

CBS Sports says Tennessee's Josh Heupel has shortest leash among new coaching hires

By Sam Marsdale
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Heupel comes over from UCF and takes over a Tennessee program that went 3-7 last year after a 2-0 start saw them shoot up to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 under Jeremy Pruitt. One win in the team’s final eight games saw the seat turn up on Pruitt and eventually be fired for cause.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
206K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Josh Heupel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#American Football#Oklahoma Football#Coaching#College Football#Vanderbilt Football#Ucf#Ap#Shortest Leash#Nfl Draft Picks#Athletic Director#Tenure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Tennessee's Josh Heupel opens up on NCAA transfer portal activity

Like anyone else in college football, the NCAA transfer portal has been a plus and a minus for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols. Particularly at quarterback — among other areas — Tennessee has seen Jarrett Guarantano (Washington State), J.T. Shrout (Colorado) and Kasim Hill (Rhode Island) leave but gotten Virginia Tech's Hendon Hooker and Michigan's Joe Milton. Running backs Eric Gray (Oklahoma) and Ty Chandler (North Carolina) departed — as did linebackers Henry To'o To'o (Alabama), Quavaris Crouch (Michigan State) and Deandre Johnson (Miami) — while Mississippi State wide receiver JaVonta Payton, Kansas defensive tackle DaJon Terry and Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell arrived. Heupel was honest about Tennessee's transfer-portal offseason and overall approach in Wednesday's interview with OutKick 360.
Mississippi StatePosted by
VolunteerCountry

Impact Report: Vols Land Do-It-All WR in Mississippi State Transfer Javonta Payton

Josh Heupel is making it clear that he came to Knoxville to win now. In the last month, Heupel has added transfer quarterback Joe Milton to the battle for that position, defenders Caleb Tremblay and Juwan Mitchell to the front seven, and now, he has added Javonta Payton to the wide receiver room. We take a look at the Mississippi State transfer in this impact report.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports grades college football coaching hires

With the Kansas Jayhawks moving on from Les Miles, hiring Lance Leipold away from Buffalo and former Michigan assistant Maurice Linguist replacing him, college football's coaching head coaching carousel looks to be over. There were many drama-filled changes, such as Bryan Harsin replacing Gus Malzahn at Auburn with Malzahn then replacing Josh Heupel at UCF after he departed for Tennessee.
NFLnewstalk987.com

Jimmy’s blog: Neuheisel says Heupel has done `excellent job’

(This is the second in a three-part series from recent interview with former Power 5 head coach and CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel on SportsTalk radio The Sports Animal, 99.1 FM, 990 AM. Part Two is about Josh Heupel’s system and the rebuilding job he faces.) In the past 13 years,...
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Will Tennessee Football Be Worth Betting On In 2021?

Ever since the Phillip Fulmer Era ended at Tennessee, the Volunteers have struggled to become relevant in the SEC, let alone the national championship picture. But with the change in leadership, this year comes a renewed sense of hope. Enough to consider Tennessee a team to bet on in 2021?...
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Spring Review: Tennessee's breakout player, freshman to watch and top remaining question

The spring semester is charging to a close across college campuses and with it the end of spring practices. In both cases that often means a report card of sort. And we’re no different at 247Sports. As college football’s top teams conclude their spring efforts, 247Sports’ national team is joining forces with our deep and talented stable of on-the-ground reporters to recap each program’s spring practice run with a national bend.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dave Arslanian details Josh Heupel's competitive edge

Dave Arslanian served as Josh Heupel’s head coach at Weber State from 1996-97. Heupel signed with Weber State out of high school and redshirted his freshman 1996 season. Entering spring practices in 1997 as a redshirt freshman, Heupel was competing for the Wildcats’ starting quarterback position. He was competing against John Fassel, current Dallas Cowboys’ special teams coordinator, and UCLA transfer Steve Buck.
College Sports247Sports

Josh Heupel reacts to Vols moving opener to Thursday night

Tennessee saw a chance to increase the exposure of its first football game under first-year coach Josh Heupel and jumped at the opportunity by moving its 2021 season opener against Bowling Green from Saturday (Sept. 4) to a Thursday night (Sept. 2). The Vols will make their debut with Heupel in a primetime slot with an 8 p.m. kickoff in a game televised by the SEC Network. Heupel on Tuesday afternoon gave his reaction to the move, touting the “national exposure” it will bring the Vols and the opportunity to welcome fans back to Neyland Stadium and show off its new team under new leadership.
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Josh Heupel addresses frustration of Tennessee fan base

New Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel inherited a program with a lot of issues and frustration among the fan base, but he’s more familiar with that situation than most think. Heupel explained how his playing days gave him experience dealing with this exact situation. Heupel went on ‘Outkick 360’ and...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports reveals first-year expectation for Josh Heupel

Josh Heupel is embarking on his first stint with the Tennessee Volunteers with moderate expectations this season. The Volunteers are looking to rebuild and develop into an SEC East powerhouse. The journey will not be easy for Heupel and his staff. The Volunteers will face the likes of Florida, Georgia...