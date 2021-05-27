European Licensed Crypto-exchange Centralex Launched on 26th May 2021
Centralex, a crypto-exchange startup with a goal of becoming a global one-stop shop for all digital asset-related services, will open for trading in May. The exchange, which holds a European cryptocurrency exchange license, promises to offer users a refreshingly clean and user-friendly interface that will serve as the foundation for the many innovative, adoption-promoting features the team plan to roll out in the coming months and years.www.newsbtc.com