European Licensed Crypto-exchange Centralex Launched on 26th May 2021

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentralex, a crypto-exchange startup with a goal of becoming a global one-stop shop for all digital asset-related services, will open for trading in May. The exchange, which holds a European cryptocurrency exchange license, promises to offer users a refreshingly clean and user-friendly interface that will serve as the foundation for the many innovative, adoption-promoting features the team plan to roll out in the coming months and years.

