New Haven, CT

New Haven PD identifies man killed in overnight shooting as West Haven resident

By Staff Report
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN — There was a fatal shooting on Sherman Parkway overnight, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. New Haven Police received multiple 911 calls just before 8:30 p.m. regarding a person shot, on Sherman Parkway near the intersection with Munson Street, according to spokesman Officer Scott Shumway. Responding officers located a 34-year-old West Haven man, who was fatally shot, Shumway said in an email.

