It wasn’t as if a decade has passed – more like it had been only a few months since we had seen each other. That’s the definition of good friends. Events are now labeled as pre-pandemic or post. As odd as it sounds, that’s the reality of our life. We discussed everything but the weather, as there are so many topics to tackle nowadays besides the crazy swing in temperature the Midwest offers. Just to be able to sit at a table with someone other than family seemed surreal. To talk without a mask. To discuss without worry it might be offensive. To eat, drink and be merry – just like the old days, like in 2019 before we knew how much COVID would change our world.