When it was announced that WarnerMedia was going to send all of Warner Bros’ 2021 film slate to theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, there was quite a bit of pushback behind the scenes from filmmakers. Reports surfaced that WarnerMedia had to quickly renegotiate deals with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot for “Wonder Woman 1984,” for example, after the release strategy would clearly cause issues with their current profit-sharing deals. Well, apparently, the same thing is happening with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt with their new film, “A Quiet Place Part II.” Except, according to Bloomberg, Paramount isn’t so keen to renegotiate.