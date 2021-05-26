Walmart Apologizes To Customers After Racist N-Word Emails
Walmart found itself in the middle of a digital controversy to begin the week thanks to emails containing racial slurs that were sent to people customers. This past Monday (May 26), dozens of Twitter users went on the social media platform to express their outrage over their information being used to first create fake shopping accounts with the retail company, then receiving auto-generated “Welcome to Walmart” emails with the initial line reading, “Welcome to Walmart, N—–”.hotspotatl.com