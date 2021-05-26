Walmart Apologizes To Customers After Racist N-Word Emails

The African American worker serving 77-ear-old Judith Black at the Burger King in The Villages in Florida made the mistake of serving a Whopper with a tomato that was just a little bit too thick. So she did what she felt was the most rational decision in such a stituation.She called the workers in the restaurant “n-ggers” and threw the sandwich at them.According to police, on April 30th, 2021 , at approximately 6:12 pm, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at 5845 Seven Mile Drive, Burger King. “Prior to our arrival, we were advised by Sumter County Dispatch that the suspect had hit a worker at the Burger King with a burger,” a police report said. “They also stated that the suspect had just left in a white Ram pickup truck with the license plate number LC9IW, which was obtained via a video from another worker at the Burger King.”